ETSU Marching Bucs’ Friday Concerts continue 

The Friday Concerts on the Plaza series featuring the Marching Bucs of East Tennessee State University continues for the next four Fridays at Borchuck Plaza outside the Charles C. Sherrod Library.

For these free public mini-concerts, which begin at 3:30 p.m., the Marching Bucs are divided into Blue and Gold pep bands that have been alternating performances this fall with the Colorguard, Majorettes and smaller instrumental ensembles.

“Songs of Joy” will be performed by the Blue Band on Nov. 6 and the Gold Band on Nov. 20, and the Colorguard will perform to recorded music on Nov. 13.

Students, faculty and staff on campus are encouraged to stop by Borchuck Plaza to watch and listen. The programs are livestreamed, and made available for later viewing, on the ETSU Marching Bucs Facebook page (facebook.com/etsumarchingbucs).

Members of the campus community and public attending these performances are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing in accordance with ETSU’s COVID-19 guidelines.

In the case of inclement weather on the day of a concert, that day’s event will be cancelled.

For more information, contact Moore at moorejd@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.