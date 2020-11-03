Meet Our Town: Gate City

Nestled in the heart of the beautiful Appalachian Mountains, Gate City is a small Virginia  town focused on community excellence, diverse tourism and attractions and the small town  American generosity that is Southern culture. With a population of 2,159, Gate City offers a  quiet location with a variety of antique shops, restaurants, bakeries and department stores –  and is a great place to play or stay when preparing for a Kayak ride down the famous Clinch  River, or exploring the rich history of the surrounding region.   Formerly known as Estillville, in honor of a local man instrumental in the formation of the  new county, Gate City was founded in 1886 and was named “Gate Way to the West” due to  pioneer Daniel Boone passing through exploration. With a prestigious mountain range, the  area offers some of the best hiking, fishing, kayaking and sightseeing in the Southeast.  Gate City is also part of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail and Crooked Road, a cultured  route from the foundings of bluegrass and country music. The town features free weekly  summer concerts, music festivals, Halloween events and a local favorite, the Christmas  Parade and is very festive during the Holiday seasons.   Whether your looking to make a vacation to Gate City, or just passing through, Gate City is  surely to delight with the small town charm and beautiful scenic views that everyone loves.

The Loafer
Share this:
Merle Monroe, The Wildmans on Farm and Fun Time Nov. 12
You Might Also Like
 
 
The Loafer
The Loafer

info@theloaferonline.com

1 day ago Archives, Cover Story, Featured