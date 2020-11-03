Meet Our Town: Gate City

Nestled in the heart of the beautiful Appalachian Mountains, Gate City is a small Virginia town focused on community excellence, diverse tourism and attractions and the small town American generosity that is Southern culture. With a population of 2,159, Gate City offers a quiet location with a variety of antique shops, restaurants, bakeries and department stores – and is a great place to play or stay when preparing for a Kayak ride down the famous Clinch River, or exploring the rich history of the surrounding region. Formerly known as Estillville, in honor of a local man instrumental in the formation of the new county, Gate City was founded in 1886 and was named “Gate Way to the West” due to pioneer Daniel Boone passing through exploration. With a prestigious mountain range, the area offers some of the best hiking, fishing, kayaking and sightseeing in the Southeast. Gate City is also part of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail and Crooked Road, a cultured route from the foundings of bluegrass and country music. The town features free weekly summer concerts, music festivals, Halloween events and a local favorite, the Christmas Parade and is very festive during the Holiday seasons. Whether your looking to make a vacation to Gate City, or just passing through, Gate City is surely to delight with the small town charm and beautiful scenic views that everyone loves.

