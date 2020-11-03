MPCC’s Play. All. Out.provides afterschool activity options

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer children 7-14 a chance to engage in a variety of physical activities after the school day ends. Play. All. Out. will be held in the MPCC gymnasium from 3:30-5 p.m. Monday-Friday beginning Monday, Nov. 9. Activities will vary daily and will include kickball, volleyball, pickleball, obstacle course games and other sports. There is no charge for this program. Registration is required and begins Monday, Nov. 2. Register up to one week in advance at MPCC or by calling 423-434-6237. Maximum daily attendance is 20.

For more information, call 423-434-5758.

MPCC offers physical education classes for preschool age;

Classes, hikes for homeschooled children

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., welcomes preschool (ages 3-5) and homeschooled (ages 6-18) children to learn the fundamentals of basketball, football, soccer, baseball, golf, and other recreational sports.

Classes will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10. Homeschooled children will attend class 1:30-2:30 p.m. and preschool children will have class 1:45-2:30 p.m. Class size is limited to 20 participants in the homeschooled classes and eight participants in the preschool classes.

Registration begins Tuesday, Nov. 2 and is required for each class, at least one week in advance of the class date. Preschool classes are $2 per child per class, and homeschooled classes are $3 per child per class.

Homeschooled children ages 6-17 and their parents are invited to participate in several scheduled hikes. Hikes will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Fridays, Nov. 13 and 20 and Dec. 4. Participants will meet at designated locations yet to be determined. Cost is free but preregistration is required due to a limit of 10 students per hike. Parents may attend with their child(ren).

For more information or to register, call 423-434-6237.