The Mall at Johnson City Works with Local Artist Caitlin Maupin to Create Vibrant Exterior Art Mural

This extension of The Canvas Project will create a lasting, unique piece of art for years to come

The Mall at Johnson City is working with a local artist to add color, texture and vibrancy to outdoor spaces for the community to enjoy as part of The Canvas Project. The Mall at Johnson City has selected Caitlin Maupin for this installation. Maupin is a local art student at East Tennessee State University who is passionate about interjecting art into the community for the public to enjoy.

Maupin is a senior at East Tennessee State University with an illustrative art style and a background in graphic design. Maupin is a Chattanooga native who calls Johnson City her second home. Maupin connected with The Mall at Johnson City through the Johnson City Public Arts Council.

Through the Canvas Project, local artists have a space to showcase their art within prominent areas of Washington Prime Group town centers across the country. While celebrating and supporting local artists is at the heart of The Canvas Project, it also provides an opportunity for the community to connect and grow together through art, emotion and imagination.

“Local artists make our community vibrant,” said Ashley Grindstaff General Manager at The Mall at Johnson City, “Their use of subjects, color, texture and composition awaken a sense of curiosity and connection to the world around us. The Canvas Project supports our local arts culture, while providing an opportunity for our community to grow together. We will spotlight an artist’s talent with live, in-person and in-progress work on display right outside.”

The Mall at Johnson City wanted this artwork to be highly visible to the community and guests. Because of that, the mural is planned to go on the exterior wall between the main entrance and Ulta sign. The Mall at Johnson City has worked closely with Caitlin Maupin to create a plan for artwork that will inspire the community. The concept is a vintage greeting card featuring local history and sentimental landmarks.

Caitlin Maupin will be installing a mural in that space through November 1st and guests are welcome to watch her work from 9 AM until 5 PM.

“This project is an exciting opportunity and I look forward to using this artwork as a way to celebrate what makes Johnson City special to the community,” said Maupin, “There’s elements of Founder’s Park, Downtown Johnson City and ETSU’s Campus included in the design so anyone familiar with Johnson City can relate to it.”

To learn more about The Canvas Project and monitor updates about this project, visit mallatjohnsoncity.com

About The Mall at Johnson City

The Mall at Johnson City is the region’s premier shopping destination comprised of market-exclusive retailers. The town center is home to more than 60 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options, as well as numerous events and activities throughout the year. A dynamic offering of things to do along with things to buy keeps guests engaged and returning often. For more information, please call (423) 282-2830 or visit mallatjohnsoncity.com.