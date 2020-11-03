Washington College Academy School Of Arts & Crafts November & December classes

Washington College Academy, historically one of the oldest schools in Tennessee and in the western foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, is moving in a new direction with several new divisions being developed on-site. Some of the new divisions are the Arts and Crafts School, the ACTS School, and Blacksmithing. Ideas for future endeavors are also being explored.

WCA offers a place to explore traditional and non- traditional arts and crafts in the following areas: Basketry, Blacksmithing, Clay, Cosplay Costuming, Drawing, Metals, Painting, Mixed Media, Textiles, Wood, Art Exploration and Special Topics. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.

Nov. Classes

Felted Wool Scarf Nov. 11 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Ceramics: Raku & Pit Fire Nov. 12 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (2 Spots Left)

Cloche Hat Nov. 14 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Stamp A Statement on A Ring Nov. 14 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Ceramic Funky Christmas Trees Nov. 23 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Dec. 7 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Dec. Classes

Western Styled Bowie Knife Dec. 4 & 5 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. both days

Forged Neck Knives Dec. 17 & 18 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. both days

Check out our Website www.wca1780.org to find out more information on each class and to register. New Classes are being added weekly, so be sure to keep checking back on what we are offering! Connect with us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook!

If you have any more questions please call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151