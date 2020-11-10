A Paramount Ghost Story

They say every historic theater is haunted, and the Paramount is no exception. This photo was taken in the upstairs projection booth and dates to the theater’s early life as a 1930s movie palace. The ghostly projectionist appears to be friendly. Perhaps he is the spirit our Technical Director saw when staying overnight for an early morning load-in. The reels and transformers that powered the projector, are still kept in a dusty room behind the booth.

Another restless Paramount spirit belongs to the victim of a strange murder that happened in the Thomas House Hotel, which stood here before the Paramount was built. On November 9, 1863, Colonel Prentice confronted Mr. Droke about slandering his name; they began to argue and Col. Prentice shot Droke. Droke’s friends dragged him into the Thomas House Hotel and he wrote his version of the incident before he died. The Sullivan County courts, using his testimony, convicted Col. Prentis to a long prison term. Death was not new to this site. During the Civil War, the hotel was being used as an army hospital.

By tradition, a single bulb called a ghost light is left burning on the stage before everyone departs for the night. It’s there for safety, but the main reason is to keep the resident spirits happy. A Ghost Light has been burning steadily on our stage since the theater closed in March due to the Pandemic.