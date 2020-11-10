City postpones reopening of MPCC, basketball

In response to a sharp increase in local COVID-19 cases and the resulting burden on our local healthcare system the City of Johnson City has postponed the reopening of Memorial Park Community Center (MPCC) as well as youth and adult basketball.

“This pandemic has reached a far more critical level than we’ve seen before,” said City Manager Pete Peterson. “We must make tough, yet responsible decisions that mitigate the risk of further spread. We are currently evaluating all City programs, events and operations to determine if other modifications need to be made for the welfare of our community.”

The City, working closely with local health officials, will continuously monitor the situation to determine when MPCC can reopen.

The basketball season is set to begin in January, following the Johnson City Schools winter break. All registrations will be held until that time. For more information or to request a refund, please call the Athletic Office at 423-283-5822.

The City of Johnson City continues to stress personal responsibility in reducing the spread of coronavirus. It is up to each individual to wear a face covering, keep hands clean and limit interactions with others to slow the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, Peterson asks that everyone get a flu vaccination as soon as possible.

“Our hospitals are completely overtaxed with COVID-19 cases,” he said. “In addition to the precautions we’ve stressed throughout the pandemic, we are urging everyone to get a flu shot. Adding a large number of flu hospitalizations would be devastating to the system and those who need emergent care.”