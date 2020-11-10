Country artist Brett Young to perform in ETSU’s SGA Fall Major Virtual Concert

Country music artist Brett Young will perform in an exclusive live virtual concert followed by a Q&A for East Tennessee State University students, staff and faculty on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m.

This Major Fall Concert sponsored by the ETSU Student Government Association is free to all university students and employees with ETSU Zoom registration required.

Young, whose hits include “Lady,” “Here Tonight,” “Catch,” “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Mercy,” is known for his West Coast-meets-Southern, or “Caliville,” sound. He was the 2018 Academy of Country Music New Male Vocalist of the Year and the 2018 ASCAP Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year after penning 11 of the 12 tracks on his platinum, self-titled debut album. His sophomore album, “Ticket to L.A.,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart upon release.

Young has toured with Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and other country music superstars. He is also promoting his own Caliville clothing line in partnership with Kohl’s.

Students and employees may visit the SGA Concerts web page (www.etsu.edu/concerts) to register to attend and receive the Zoom link, make reservations to watch the concert with friends in a limited number of approved ETSU Meet-Ups locations in the D.P. Culp Student Center, and submit advance questions for the live Q&A that will follow the performance. Those attending the concert through ETSU Meet-Ups must follow the university’s COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information, email sgaevents@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346 by Monday, Nov. 9.