Happy Veterans Day!

To Our Men and Women in Uniform, Past, Present, and Future, God Bless You and Thank You!

Market Innovations is proud to support our veterans any way that we can. One way we attempt to give back to our veterans is through our annual Adopt a Veteran event. This event is our effort at providing a quality Christmas experience to local veterans! We enlist local businesses to sponsor the event in order to provide clothing, blankets, necessities, and of course, gifts! We also provide a hot, quality meal and free haircuts for all of the veterans who attend. This year will be our fourth event, and we are so fortunate each time we get to host this special event! We want to give back to all veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country, and we also want to provide a Christmas celebration for those who may not get one.

Adopt A Veteran will be taking place on December 17, 2020 from 6-9PM! Feel free to contact us at (423) 726-2270 or theloaferonlineprint@gmail.com to find out how to be a sponsor of the event or for more information on how you can give back to our veterans by getting involved through donating or helping out.

Spread the word about this event to all of the veterans you know in our community. We hope to see many of you there!

Contact Market Innovations to get involved:

(423) 726-2270

theloaferonlineprint@gmail.com