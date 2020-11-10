The second annual Say I Do to Hendersonville Bridal Show will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Blue Ridge Community College Conference Hall from 10 am – 4 pm. The Bridal Show will feature select local wedding industry businesses all under one roof, to make wedding planning a breeze. Excited couples coordinating their big day will be treated to a myriad of wedding products and services for the perfect day. Bridal Shows are great place for brides, grooms and their families to learn about what local options are available to personalize their wedding. Guests will see and hear all about how to make their day special. Admission is $5 per person at the door or advance tickets are available online.

The wedding vendors on site will be able to provide one-on-one information from photographers, venues, florists, to planners and bakeries. Vendors will include Burntshirt Vineyards, Echo Mountain Inn, Etowah Florist, Crowe’s Eye Photography, Phoenix DJ and Sound, Adorn Wedding Salon Service and Neil’s Fireworks, just to name a few.

The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority’s (HCTDA) group sales coordinator will be available on-site to work with couples and offer suggestions tailored to specific needs, group size and budget. HCTDA has compiled a directory of professional services needed in planning a wedding or a special event. The directory includes vetted wedding related businesses such as: venues, caterers, accommodations, services, and event planners. Planning a wedding can be a bit intimidating and frustrating of where to begin, especially for bridal parties coming from out of town. HCTDA makes the planning process much easier by offering a free consultation to discuss the possibilities that are available in Henderson County. This amenity is available, by appointment, free of charge.

The Say I Do to Hendersonville Bridal Show will help take the stress out of your wedding planning. For the couples who are looking for fresh designs or inspiration, there will be plenty of new ideas on display. Brides will receive a gift upon arrival at the show.

Make sure to register for the bridal gift basket to be given away!

For a list of vendors or to purchase advance tickets for the Bridal Show go to visithendersonvillenc.org/weddings. Check back often for an updated list of vendors. For show details, call 828-693-9708.