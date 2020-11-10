Shell named as first head coach for ETSU Esports Varsity Team

Jeffrey Shell has been appointed head coach of the ETSU Esports Varsity Team. He is the first person to hold this new position.

Shell has served as interim head coach since November 2019 when East Tennessee State University announced plans to launch its first esports varsity team. During his tenure he organized and led seven open tryout events for high school and college students and was instrumental in recruiting the 22 athletes who are now competing in Overwatch and League of Legends. He has developed a training plan and practice schedule for the inaugural teams.

The Overwatch team finished 8-1 in its first season and earned second placed in its group, receiving an invitation to compete in the Overwatch Fall Cup Playoffs that begin tonight, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. The League of Legends team spent the fall in scrimmages and pre-season tournaments and will begin its first season Jan. 18, 2021.