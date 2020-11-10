Veteran of the Week

Melvin “Moe” Baines was born in 1947 in Johnson City Tennessee. He was a 1965 graduate of science Hill high school. In August 1966, he enlisted in the US Army and took his basic training at Fort Campbell Kentucky. “Moe” then went to the US Army south eastern signal school at Fort Gordon, Georgia; followed by airborne school at Fort Benning, Georgia. His first duty assignment was with the 1st special forces group. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan as a radio tech, he then volunteered for Vietnam service with the fifth special forces group in August,1968

From August 1968 through February 1968, he was stationed at Can Tho, Republic of Vietnam, detachment company B, Mekong Delta. In February 1969, he was reassigned to the detachment B-20, Pleiku, Republic of South Vietnam until August of 1969. Moe’s primary assignment as a field radio tech was responsible for establishing all communication from camps A-239, Duclap, A-244, Ben Het, and Duco, along the Laotian, Cambodian border to the detachment in Pleiku. He was honorably discharged in August 1969.

Currently Moe is married to the former Linda Constable of Jonesborough. They have a son, Michael and his wife Pamela. They have one grandson and one granddaughter, Moe also has a brother, David Lee and his wife Brenda. Moe has served on the board of directors of Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council (TCMAC) and the Vietnam Veterans Homecoming. He is an executive committee member of the Johnson City/ Washington county Veteran‘s Memorial foundation, he is also a life member the Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter 979, Kingsport, TN, currently serving as 2nd vice president. He is a member of the Vietnam veterans school education team and has also served as an assistant vice president to the Honor Flight Northeast Tennessee.