Vote Paves Way for Construction of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol at Bristol Mall

Tonight, the chairmen of the ‘Vote Yes For Bristol’ referendum committee: Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International; Jim McGlothlin, Chairman and CEO, The United Company; and Clyde Stacy, President, Par Ventures; issued the following joint statement regarding the passage of the casino referendum in Bristol.

“We are incredibly grateful for the strong support we have received from the voters of Bristol, VA. Today’s referendum vote to bring a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to Bristol is a vote in favor of more jobs and greater economic opportunity for local residents. This is a win for Bristol, and a win for the entire region.

We know this project will transform the economy of this area and make it an even better place to call home, and we are incredibly excited to now begin taking the next steps to make it happen. We look forward to working with the VA Lottery during the licensing and permitting process in the months ahead.”

To learn more about the project, please visit www. HardRockHotelCasinoBristol.com .

An additional statement from Jim McGlothlin:

“When Clyde and I launched this idea over two years ago, we called it a ‘moonshot.’ Well, thanks to the voters in Bristol, VA for providing the fuel, with passage of the referendum, to launch us to that successful landing. We plan to transform the vacant Bristol Mall into a world class casino and resort, and, with it, transform Bristol’s economy. From the beginning, our goal has been to bring new jobs and additional tax revenue to Bristol, Southwest Virginia, the Tri-Cities and the Commonwealth.

This project has enjoyed widespread support from Day One. This support has come from a broad and diverse cross-section of the community, including the Bristol, VA City Council and School Board, our entire Southwest Virginia General Assembly delegation, the Bristol, VA City Manager, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, our small business community, our tourism and hospitality partners, first responders, educators and many others. Today’s historic vote does not happen without all of that local support, and for that Clyde and I are so incredibly grateful.

We would like to specifically thank our legislative patrons in the General Assembly, without their unwavering support and dedication to ensure passage of this historic legislation, tonight would not be possible, the Bristol, VA City Council, who unanimously supported this effort since it was a mere dream and hope for our city’s future, and finally, the thousands of voters who supported us during this campaign, your vote will positively transform Bristol.

Again, tonight we thank everyone who voted yes for this referendum, and truly yes for Bristol! This is a pivotal moment. It will mean thousands of new, good paying jobs for our community, and a stronger and more prosperous Bristol in the years ahead. This is a great night for the future of Bristol!”