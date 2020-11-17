ETSU to hold a virtual Milton Marathon

East Tennessee State University will hold a virtual Milton Marathon, with a public reading of John Milton’s 1667 masterpiece, “Paradise Lost,” on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Facebook Live.

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland will lead off the reading of the epic poem that features God, Satan, the war in Heaven and mankind’s loss of the Garden of Eden.

Guests are invited to stop by throughout the day to listen to the 10,000 lines of poetry. The poem will be on display so that guests can follow along on their screens. In addition, famous 17th-20th century illustrations of the poem will accompany the text, along with an exhibit during the intermissions of student verbal and visual art inspired by the poem.

Visit www.facebook.com/miltonmarathon to experience the Milton Marathon. A Facebook account is not required.

The event is sponsored by the ETSU Department of Literature and Language and organized by students in Dr. Josh Reid’s “Milton and His Age” course.

For more information, contact Reid at 859-684-4345 or reidjs@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.