November 1, 2020 – January 1, 2021 Hendersonville, NC

Experience Hendersonville as your travel destination for this holiday season. Hendersonville’s welcoming hospitality will make you feel that you are “home for the holidays” with its many happenings planned for all ages. The focal point for downtown is the majestic Christmas tree that stands tall in the plaza of the historic courthouse filled with colorful lights. The wide sidewalks are adorned with planters that come to life in the evenings with twinkling lit star bursts that line the serpentine Main Street. Large green wreaths hang on the light posts with big red velvet bows for a special nostalgic touch.

The area abounds with holiday events and activities such as drive through light shows, wagon rides, tours, shopping and the Peppermint Bear Scavenger Hunt. Peppermint Bear will take you on a fun-filled bear hunt through downtown Hendersonville. Event hosts will be following social distancing guidelines to provide enjoyable and safe experiences.

Many restaurants in the greater Hendersonville area offer festive seasonal menus during the holidays. The Holiday Dining Guide list restaurants open on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Be sure to make reservations to dine in or takeout! The Holiday Dining Guide is available for download at https://www.visithendersonvillenc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020-Holiday-Dining.pdf

This year, due to the pandemic, a brochure will not be available as events and activities could change or cancel. Check the calendar of events on the Hendersonville Visitor Center web site for the most up-to-date details including dates, times and locations at https://www.visithendersonvillenc.org/home-for-the-holidays or call 828.693.9708.

Make Hendersonville your “home for the holidays” tradition this November through December.