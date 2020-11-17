Museum at Mountain Home seeking funds to support relocation

The current Museum at Mountain Home tells the story of the development of health care in South Central Appalachia from the earliest practitioner to the present.

Established in 1995 by the generous donation of the use of a historic building by the Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) and the continued support of East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine, the Museum at Mountain Home now looks to transition into a new home in order to accommodate VAMC renovations. The museum is working to identify a suitable new location.

“The Museum at Mountain Home is the result of years of interest in medical history by area health care professionals and the community,” said Dr. Caroline Abercrombie, president of the museum’s board of directors. “Its current location has served us well, but now we are raising funds to move and store the artifacts until we can transition to a new location. Safe packing, moving, and storage will be key to preservation of the numerous artifacts housed within the current museum.”

The Museum features artifacts donated from around the region by medical and history enthusiasts and collectors. The displays encompass the people, events and activities that have shaped medical care in the region.

The rich medical and military history includes such diverse topics as Native American herbal medicine, the VAMC at Mountain Home, advances in medical treatment during wartime, and the development of regional health care and educational institutions.

“From the office of the first licensed physical therapist in the state to an iron lung, there are truly some impactful exhibits housed by the museum,” Abercrombie said. “Now, the museum looks again to the health care providers and community for support in preserving the story of our region’s medical and military history.”

If interested in contributing to the financial needs to support the relocation of the museum, more information can be found on the Museum’s GoFundMe page at www.gf.me/u/y6vu6j or the “Save the Museum at Mountain Home” Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/Save-the-Museum-at-Mountain-Home-100702628518271. Contact Caroline Abercrombie at abercrombiec@etsu.edu for additional information.