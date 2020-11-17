Parks and Recreation to offer autumn scavenger hunts 

Join Nature Program Coordinator Connie Deegan for a free autumn scavenger hunt at Keefauver Farm. Families and children ages 5-10 will search for a variety of items while enjoying a short woodland hike.

Choose from these dates and times:

Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 10-11:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 2-3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19 from noon-1:15 p.m.

Keefauver Farm is located at 632 Hales Chapel Road, Johnson City. Registration is not required. Participants are asked to wear masks and maintain proper social distance. For more information, call 423-283-5821.