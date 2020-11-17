Remembering an Asheville Visionary: John Cram

Thus began a remarkable relationship between the Wortham Center and John Cram. Cram’s support made it possible for the famed Merce Cunningham Dance to make its first appearance in Asheville at the Diana Wortham Theatre since the dance company’s creation at Black Mountain College in 1953. And Cram and Chambers made it possible to present the incredible vocalist and songwriter Lisa Fischer at the Diana Wortham Theatre, with an accompanying screening of the film Twenty Feet From Stardom, in which Fischer was featured, at the Fine Arts Theatre. Cram attended performances at the Wortham Center often, and supported the organization through advertising and the purchase of large group ticket orders. With these tickets he would entertain his friends and staff from his various businesses, sharing his love of live performance with those around him.