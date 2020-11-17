Tradition with a Twist: A Swannanoa Solstice

A Swannanoa Solstice — In Person and Online A limited number of tickets are available for the in-person event taking place at 2:00pm on December 20. The capacity is strictly limited to fall within local and state guidelines. This is a great way to experience the entertainment live while keeping attendees and artists safe. The live event will be recorded and made available to experience virtually beginning at 7:00pm on December 20, and will be accessible to watch any time online through December 31. These online tickets allow guests to experience A Swannanoa Solstice’s peaceful, united and uplifting message throughout the holiday season from home. Only one virtual ticket per household is necessary to watch. The online ticket option is also a great way to share the experience with faraway friends and family. Add an extra ticket to your order to give to your loved ones! ADVANCE SALES FOR FRIENDS: Tickets are on sale for Friends of the Wortham Center now through Thursday, November 19. This week, Friends will receive a presale code via email for early purchasing online. Please call or email the box office with questions: 828-257-4530 or boxoffice@worthamarts.org. TICKETS ON SALE to the public beginning Friday, November 20 and can be purchased on our website or by calling the Box Office.