I have always enjoyed a good vampire flick, and with the current movie “Vampires vs. The Bronx” playing on Netflix, I was game. Plus, how can you go wrong with a title like the aforementioned? The story wastes little time in introducing the blood suckers as during a visit to a Bronx nail salon, we see the owner, who is selling her salon to developers known as Murnau Properties, attacked by a vampire after finalizing the sale. Just before this occurs, we were introduced to a chrippy blonde named Vivian (Sarah Gordon), who announces she has moved to The Bronx to take advantage of lower housing prices. How often have chrippy, cheerleader type blondes led to trouble? Just saying. After the occurrence at the nail salon, we meet the three main stars of the film: Miguel Martinez (Jaden Michael), Bobby Carter (Gerald W. Jones III), and Luis Acosta (Gregory Diaz IV). Miguel, called “Lil Mayor” in the area, is organizing a block party to help raise money to save Primo bodega, a local store in danger of closing due to rising rent. The store is important to local residents and to the three friends as they often hang out ther after school. As the three friends continue to plan the event, they soon run afoul of some local gangsters, who want to recruit Bobby to help them. The fact his friend is the target of gangster recruitment does not sit well with Miguel, and he has a run in with one of the hoods, eventually leading to an attack by a vampire, witnessed by Miguel. After he sees the attack, Miguel flees in terror and tries to tell all his disbelieving friends what he has seen. Miguel finally convinces his friends a vampire invasion of The Bronx is taking place, and the three plot ways to take out the invaders, who have taken over an abandoned courthouse as their headquarters. Not only have the vampires taken over the courthouse, they are buying properties all over The Bronx with the plans of opening new businesses. Part of the trio’s plan to take down the invaders comes as a result of studying the movie “Blade”, and soon they are fashioning wooden steaks from mop handles, gathering holy water and communion wafers from the local church, collecting plenty of garlic, which are the items needed for the well stocked vampire hunter. Eventually the trio, joined by new friend Rita (Coco Jones), invade the courthouse to kill the vampires while they are “sleeping” during the daylight hours. The battle with the vampires eventually leads to the streets of The Bronx, where the vampires are confronted by Miguel’s family and friends. The film is described as a comedy/horror flick, but the comedy is on the light side, as there are more thrills and chills than laughs. The young actors involved all appear to be having a blast in their respective roles, and even though I don’t recall seeing any of them in films or television, are sure to have a bright future in entertainment. The vampires in the film are definitely creepy, and are of the “Underworld” elegant/cool style. “Vampires vs. The Bronx” was fun from start to finish, and makes for a pleasant diversion for those movie fans who enjoy a good vampire story. Director Osmany Rodriguez (“The Last Man on Earth”) keeps the plot moving at a fast pace, and you won’t need to invest a lot of time with the film’s brisk running time of 1 hour and 22 minutes. The main message from this film: don’t mess with The Bronx. Now playing on Netflix. (Rated PG-13)
Vampires vs. The Bronx
