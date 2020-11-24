Carver Recreation Center to provide carryout Thanksgiving dinner  

Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave., will offer carryout Thanksgiving meals from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The cooked meal serves one and will include turkey and trimmings such as green beans, corn, and macaroni and cheese.

Screening measures, including temperature checks, will be in place at the entrance, and masks will be required. Visitors are asked to follow the directional signage to the community room to pick up their carryout box. Families who intend to pick up four or more meals should call ahead so the meals can be bagged together and picked up by a single individual.

This is a free event and no registration is required. For more information, please call 423-461-8830.