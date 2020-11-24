Pine Oaks’ Bentley named Tri-Cities Golf Pro of the Year

Bryan Bentley, golf manager and head golf professional at Pine Oaks Golf Course, has been selected Tri-Cities Golf Pro of the Year after being nominated by members of the Tri-Cities Chapter of the Professional Golf Association. Bentley is now eligible for the Tennessee Section PGA Award, which will be announced in February.

“Bryan was selected as the Golf Professional of the Year based on the work he has done at Pine Oaks over the course of the year,” said Cody Weems, president of the Tri-Cities Chapter of the Professional Golf Association. “He has done an outstanding job navigating the golf course through the pandemic. Bryan was also instrumental in building a driving range which has added a new service to the residents of the community and revenue stream to the golf course. He has been highly active in Chapter activities and we are excited to see the growth at Pine Oaks since he took over as club manager.”

Established in 1967, the PGA Golf Professional of the Year Award is the highest honor paid to a PGA golf professional who has demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities, demonstrated a strong moral character, has maintained a substantial record of service to the Association and game of golf, and is well regarded as a model PGA Professional. The award is presented based upon the following:

Overall performance as a golf professional at his/her facility

Level of service to his/her Section and to the Association

Leadership ability, image, and the ability to inspire fellow professionals

Promotion and growth of the game of golf

“I feel this is a testament to the entire staff at Pine Oaks that fellow golf professionals recognize the changes and improvements that are taking place here,” said Bentley. “No one is recognized for this award without outstanding people on the maintenance and golf shop staffs.”

Bentley came to Pine Oaks Golf Course in June 2019. In addition to serving as a PGA teaching professional, he has been a driving force behind the development of a new 4-acre practice facility and increasing community interest in the game of golf.