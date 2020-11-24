When I was in elementary school we were taught the 5 R’s of being environmentally friendly citizens: Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, Recycle. Little did I know at 9 years of age just how relevant that cycle would become as an adult. It appears that as grownups, we can now use the same process of elimination when it comes to relationships. In the wasteland known as adulthood, is it environmentally friendly to put our relationships into bins?

In step 1 of this process, we’re encouraged to first and foremost REFUSE. In terms of the environment, this would just encourage a person to not engage in practices that aren’t eco-friendly; i.e. don’t buy non-recyclable products in the first place. But when it comes to relationships, this is also a logical first step. Don’t involve yourself in toxicity. Refuse anything that isn’t conducive to the ecosystem of positivity you’re cultivating. It’s a whole lot easier to break away from toxic people by not allowing it in your life from the jump.

Step 2 encourages us to REDUCE our dependency on non-recyclable products. By making small changes like printing double-sided documents or filling reusable vessels instead of single use bottled waters, the amount of unnecessary waste is drastically slashed. Much to that same effect, you can really reduce the amount of unnecessary emotional waste in your life by limiting your dependency on another human being. Far too often we invest all of our self-worth into the people we care about, and when that relationship ends we are left empty and stressed. While it’s ok to care for another person, never let that take precedent over the love for yourself. So many people remain in unfulfilling or even abusive relationships because they are dependent on another human being, whether for tangible things like finances or intangible things like emotions. I’ve learned the hard way you always have to look out for number 1. Make your own money, build your own credit, have things in your name and be so mentally secure that no matter what happens, you will be ok. If things work out, then great, at least now you have abundance. But in the event of the worst, you aren’t dependent on someone else for survival.

According to an article on the 5 R’s on roadrunnerwm.com, single-use plastics have created a throw away culture by normalizing consumer behavior of using materials once then tossing them. In the effort to save the planet from this plastic crisis, we’re encouraged to REUSE and slowly replace disposable items with compostable or reusable alternatives. In the current social climate, we also need to apply this principle more than ever to our relationships. Thanks to social media and dating apps, we now live in a world where everything is disposable and materialistic. I feel we’re far too quick to take relationships for granted because the next one is right at your fingertips. When there are millions of available partners at the mere swipe of a screen, why would a person ever need to commit to just one? Because of this, it has made the world of dating very disposable. Standards are impossibly high and unrealistic, so if there is one slightly unattractive quality about a person, they’re not given the grace of a second date where there might be more chemistry. As a heterosexual single woman, I can’t tell you how many one-off dates I’ve had because I didn’t put out. But if I had slept with them, I also wouldn’t have gotten another call, because then I was considered “easy” and that’s not the type of girl you want to marry. This false sense of “the next best thing” being right around the corner has, in my opinion, become the most damning thing to relationships, even including non-romantic friendships. It’s become far too easy to cut someone off when the bulk of your relationship is conducted online; all you do is delete and block and poof they’re out of your life for good. I feel we could all benefit by reusing some of these relationships and not just throwing something away completely after the first try. Everyone is worthy of at least a second chance and forgiveness.

In Step 4, we’re told to REPURPOSE anything that can’t be refused, reduced or reused. For the shabby chic, this is also known as “upcycling,” or the act of taking something like a piece of furniture, sanding it down and slapping on a fresh coat of paint instead of buying a brand new piece from Ikea. But what a wonderful idea for relationships as well! Many of my current male friendships came initially from a romantic interest where there just wasn’t a love connection. But we did have great chemistry and instead of just throwing away the entire thing, we’ve maintained a partnership of respect and humor. A great alternative to tossing out some of these nice people you meet, might be to repurpose them as a friend. By being completely honest and transparent, you won’t gain a boy/girlfriend, but you might just make a best friend. Don’t lead anyone on, but if you enjoy yourself outside of a romantic way, let the other person know. They might be feeling the same way.

Finally, when all else fails, we know to RECYCLE. This is the last resort for waste disposal, where you literally dump a product in a bin to be taken away. It’s a responsible way of getting rid of junk, but you’re getting it out of your hands and making it the responsibility of someone else. In relationships, sometimes you have no choice but to toss them in the recycle bin and move on. Perhaps the person who picks up your recycling will be able to use them, or repurpose them to fit their own need, but that is no longer your problem. Cut loose things that do not serve you and have peace knowing they have their own purpose elsewhere.

If you’re thinking about your own relationship waste cycle, try incorporating the 5 R’s rather than just trashing another person. Sometimes we could make things a lot easier and a little kinder if we operated a bit more methodically.