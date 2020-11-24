The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue Sponsoring Pet Angel Tree

Let’s come together and help needy pets in our community this holiday season! We are putting together pet angel trees for the holidays. In addition to highlighting our own pets, we are looking for pet owners who need a little extra help with their pet supplies over the holidays. The pandemic has left some families without income for their furbabies. We will have pet wishes on a tree in our facility and in the community; we will then ask the community to “pick” a pet and fulfill their wishes.

If you know someone or are someone that needs some help with pet supplies, please private message us on our facebook page, email us (bridgehomerescue@gmail.com), or call us at 423-239-5237 with owner name, phone number, type of pet, name of pet, and a short list of needs. Owner information will be held confidential. The pet(s) will have an ornament displayed on one of our four trees.

The community is invited to come to select a pet(s) to pick and make their holiday wishes come true starting December 5. Items should then be brought to the location where the tag was selected by December 24.

The locations of our pet angel trees include:

The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue: 2061 Highway 75, Blountville, TN 37617

Bullpit Fitness Center: 3008 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601

The Outpost: 701 W. Market Street Suite 2, Johnson City, TN 37601

Military Outdoor Supply: 3102 Bristol Highway C, Johnson City TN 37601

If people prefer to pick a pet(s) without making a trip to the shelter or one of these businesses, they can call, email, or facebook message us to get the pet information. Items can then be dropped off at Bridge Home Monday through Friday 12 to 6 and Saturdays 12 to 4. We ask that items be dropped off before December 24.

We are hosting an Open House on Saturday December 12, and invite the community to come and meet our pets, staff, and volunteers. We must limit the number of people we have inside at one time; we ask you to call us at 423-239-5237 to make an appointment and let us know what time you would like to visit. We require masks and social distancing. Our facility is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville, near the Tri Cities airport.

We look forward to seeing you soon!