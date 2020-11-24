Tipton-Haynes Celebrates an 1859 Holiday

Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will present “VISIONS OF CHRISTMAS: 1859” on Saturday, December 5 from 2-6 p.m. You are invited to be a guest of the Landon Carter Haynes family and friends as they begin their celebrations for the holiday season. Experience what it was like for this family with the glow of oil lamps and the smell of greenery in an 1859 home. Reenactors will be in period clothing and recreating the atmosphere of the late months of 1859 for the Haynes family and Northeast Tennessee. The family plans a belated birthday party for Landon Carter Haynes who turned 43 years old on December 2, 1859. Enjoy family fun as you play parlor games with the Haynes family. Also, enjoy holiday snacks and drinks that are being prepared over the open hearth in the cabin.

While waiting for your tour, Mountain Boys Kountry Kitchen will be in the visitor center selling holiday pastries. Holiday wreaths, garlands, and runners will available for purchase. Refuge Media will be displaying and selling their 2019 film The Brothers’ Christmas. If you are brave enough, you can also explore the cave and then take a brisk walk in the woods during daylight hours.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Admission for groups of 10 or more will be $4 for adults and $1.50 for children 12 and under. As always, members of the Tipton-Haynes Historical Association receive free admission. Please call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com to make a reservation for the 1859 Christmas candlelight tour or for more information. Tours begin at 2:15 p.m. and continue every twenty minutes until the last tour at 5:55 p.m. Again, reservations are strongly suggested prior to December 5 as space will be limited. Masks will be required while inside the visitor center and on the tour. Tipton-Haynes is located at 2620 South Roan Street in Johnson City.