TUSCULUM HOLDING VIRTUAL GRADUATE OPEN HOUSE TO SHARE OPPORTUNITIES FOR MASTER’S DEGREES

People who are interested in expanding their academic credentials and strengthening their qualifications for high-quality jobs can explore opportunities for a master’s degree by participating in a virtual open house held by Tusculum University.

The Graduate Open House will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. via the Zoom platform. Representatives of the Colleges of Business, Education and Nursing will conduct breakout sessions to share details about their respective programs and answer questions from prospective students. Members of the admission and financial aid teams will also be present to share helpful information about the enrollment process.

One item financial aid will discuss is the TEACH grant, a federal program for students pursuing an education degree in a high-need field. To qualify at Tusculum, students must be fully admitted to the university’s education program.

The university held a successful open house for prospective graduate students in October, and Tusculum has scheduled this second one for those who might not have been able to attend the first time.

Tusculum offers a Master of Business Administration; a Master of Arts in teaching; a Master of Arts in education, with curriculum and instruction as well as special education concentrations; a Master of Arts in sport administration; a Master of Arts in organizational training and performance management; and a Master of Science in nursing, with a family nurse practitioner concentration.

“A graduate degree positions job applicants for success as they pursue their professional goals, and we welcome the opportunity to assist them on this pathway,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “Tusculumoffers exceptional master’s degree programs led by outstanding faculty members with considerable expertise in their fields. Through this open house, prospective students will learn how Tusculum can be a valuable partner at an affordable cost.”

To register and learn more, please visit https://home.tusculum.edu/aos/graduate-programs/. Anyone who has further questions can email Katie Tassell, director of graduate admission, at ktassell@tusculum.edu.