TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY PRESENTS INSPIRING ART IN THE HOLOCAUST’ EXHIBIT AT KNOXVILLE CAMPUS

Tusculum University is presenting an impressive and thought-provoking exhibit “Art in the Holocaust” for the community to visit at its Knoxville campus.

The free exhibit features 21 panels containing art prints that enable the viewer to reflect on the horror of the Holocaust but be inspired by the artist’s perseverance. The art was created during the Holocaust in ghettos, camps, forests and in hiding.

These works reflect the tension between the artists’ need to document the terrible events they endured and their desire to break free through art and escape into the realms of beauty, imagination and faith. The art comes from Yad Vashem’s collection and stands as testimony to the strength of the human spirit.

All of the works are two-dimensional but vary in their style – from pencil drawings to pastels. Below each print in the exhibit are a description of what is conveyed and details about the artist and the style used.

“People who study the Holocaust understandably might become focused on the overarching message of tragedy and the number of lives lost during this senseless period in world history,” said Dr. Peter Noll, associate professor of public history and museum studies at Tusculum. “When you view these prints, however, you experience the Holocaust from an entirely different perspective.

“This exhibits shows the emotional toll of the Holocaust from the artist’s viewpoint and leaves the viewer inspired by that person’s ability to share that pain and move forward.”

Having shown the exhibit at the Behan Arena Theatre on Tusculum’s Greeneville campus during Holocaust Remembrance Week in October, the university’s College of Civic and Liberal Arts sought permission to bring the exhibit to its Knoxville campus so a broader audience could view the prints.

The exhibit is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday until Wednesday, Dec. 2, in the lobby of the Knoxville campus, 1305 Centerpoint Blvd. The building will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Guests are required to wear face coverings and observe physical distancing during their visit.

