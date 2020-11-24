YWCA Celebrates 40th Turkey Trot Annual Women’s 5K- Virtually

Celebrating 100 Years of Votes for Women

YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will host their 40th Annual Women’s Turkey Trot 5K this month. In order to focus more directly on the health and safety of our community, this year’s event will be held virtually. The traditional Turkey Trot route will be open for runners but they are also cheering on runners of all ages to take part in this year’s 5K in neighborhoods, parks, tracks and even at home on treadmills! The YWCA encourages you to participate anytime between November 20th and the 30th.

Sign up online at www.ywcatnva.org/turkeytrot or call YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for a mail in form. The registration cost is $25. The first 200 registered trotters will receive a race tee shirt and a swag bag and the first 60 will receive a medal. These are available at YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia located on State Street.

This race is a part of the YWCA promotion of women’s health and safety, and is one of the longest running women only races in the region. In 2020, women’s health is more important than ever. Staying active and doing so safely can help contribute to your mental health and well-being during these times of high stress. In fact, during times of lockdown it was reported that more than half of adults (60%) and over two-thirds of young people (68%) said their mental health deteriorated. The YWCA is promoting physical activity in order to boost the immune system, prevent weight gain, reduce stress and anxiety as well as improve mood and sleep.

This year also marks 100 years of women’s suffrage which will be celebrated in the tee shirt design for the Turkey Trot.

The 40th Annual Turkey Trot 5K is presented by Burke, Powers and Harty and sponsored by New Again Homes, Blue Ridge Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, HVAC, Sharp Business Solutions, Charlie Sams

and Eastman Credit Union



For more information please visit www.ywcatnva.org or call 423-968-9444.