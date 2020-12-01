A Christmas Carol On Demand

The Barter Players make a virtual visit this December

The joy of the Christmas season returns with this sparkling production from Barter Theatre, streaming free from December 7, 2020 – December 20, 2020 via the Pro-Art Association. Relive the sheer exhilaration of Ebenezer Scrooge’s ghost-guided journey into his Past, Present and Future, where despair gives way to hope, and reclamation awaits all who seek it.

Adapted by Catherine Bush from the classic by Charles Dickens, this On Demand production is a memorable gift to treasure with family and friends that will leave you wrapped in the warmth of holiday spirit. Barter On Demand allows our patrons to stream A Christmas Carol from the comfort of home. All Barter Player performances include access to special bonus features and educator resources so you can take the experience even further.

The Barter Players are a group of professional artists who perform world-class theatre for young people. The Players believe in theatre that awakens the imaginations of the most exciting, most participatory audience in the world: kids. Barter Player performances focus on what brings out bravery in all of us, and shows never talk down to the audience. Because of their fierce theatricality, no-holds-barred acting, and faithfulness to the best stories ever written, The Barter Players have a following among both children and adults alike. The child in all of us deserves wild adventure, incredible story, and the excitement of live theatre so close you can reach out and touch it.

Barter On Demand offers Wise, Lee, and Dickenson County residents along with those of the wider region the opportunity to stream this brand new adaption of A Christmas Carol for free in partnership with Pro-Art. This performance is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Stream A Christmas Carol from December 7, 2020 — December 20, 2020. Pro-Art and The Barter Players are bringing the warmth and wonder of Barter Theatre to you. Get your free streaming code and link to watch by emailing pro-art@uvawise.edu or by calling 276-376-4520. You can watch Barter On Demand content on any device that has a web browser and Pro-Art staff will be glad to troubleshoot if viewers need technical assistance.

The Pro-Art Association is offering this performance, and all events of their 2020-2021 season, at no cost to you. If you have any questions, or would like updates in regards to performance modifications, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.