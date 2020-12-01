I was out for a drive and I noticed a sign up that proclaimed a regional grocery chain was the official grocery store of a local athletic department. This caused me to turn my head sever so slightly sideways and stare. On the one hand, I get it. I understand how endorsements in sports on any level can be a boost to both parties. I get why Coke or McDonald’s is the official drink and or foodstuff of Major League Baseball or the Olympics. Yet, to my recall, I have never heard of any sports franchise endorsing a grocery store, particularly when it comes to things on a regional level.

I have a lot of questions about this. Whose idea was it to get hooked up with a grocery store? Was it the athletic department? Was it the grocery chain? Who chose to pick that particular grocery store? Was there an emergency meeting where all the team was called to the practice field and briefed on the decision? Did the players have any input? Did they give them all $100 each and say “shop around and find out who you like best?” For the sake of my brain, I’d have been a lot more assured if the sign said “The official grocery store of X athletics thanks to a survey taken by the players of over 5 different stores in our region.”

Did the CEO of the grocery chain approach the CEO of local sports with a novelty sack of money and say, in a Dickensian Manner: “Please, sir. Support our wares?” Did the CEO of local sports talk with the CEO of the grocery chain and say: “Football is great and all, but have you ever seen how many Gatorades you can fit into a paper sack? We want in on this action.” But let’s look at the bigger picture of what this implies. Something that I think is downright shocking.

Why hasn’t anyone asked to become the official ______ of Batteries Not Included? This is not a joke. We here at AndyCo are ready to lend our endorsement to something reasonable, especially when this pandemic is over. Would the world take note if a local arcade became the official arcade of Batteries Not Included? The official taco truck? The only vintage store recognized by the state of Andyland? I enjoy abusing what little power I have, I want to endure something. I want my giant face on a billboard, disgusting people passing by with a huge grin and the words “Whenever I buy large blocks of cheese, I only trust my cheese purchasing to Dave and Frank’s Cheese-a-torium.”

Local merchants, don’t you want that coveted Ross bump? Don’t you spend every waking moment wishing for the endorsement of a low-key, local, moderately funny typist? “You know, batteries may not be included, but flowers are always included when you order your birthday steak from Frank and Dave’s Meat-a-torium.” I realize the risks involved, both financially and personally. I know that my handsome visage plastered up for all the area to see could create a well of people so thirsty that productivity across our great region drops 5%.

We won’t know the outcome until we try it and see. The onus is you local merchants, sports facilities, dealerships, and bathroom remodelers. We’ve set up a handy number 555-END-ANDY. I know that sounds like a number to put a stop to my shenanigans, but it’s short for “endorsed (by) Andy.” That’s the only number I could manage to get with my name in it. The local telecoms would only work with me so far—guess I can cross them off my endorsement list.

This will be such a benefit to us both until it turns out to be a huge disaster and then I will deny having ever had the idea and or having ever endorsed anything. #pivot. So vote your conscience and give that desirable Andy Endorsement a try! You know you want to! Right? Right? See you next week…with something. I hope. Maybe?