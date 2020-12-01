ETSU Office of Professional Development offering virtual holiday cooking course with Chef Sheridan Nice

East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development will offer a virtual Holiday Cooking series with Chef Sheridan Nice Dec. 3 and 10. The course will meet two hours each Thursday and cover several recipes appropriate for holiday meals.

Many will remember Julia Child’s cooking classes presented on television and Chef Sheridan is following Julia Child’s legacy. In fact, Nice had the privilege of working with Julia Child several years ago.

Nice recently offered “Regional Italian Cooking” in a virtual format. For this “Holiday Cooking” series, participants may cook along with Chef Sheridan, or watch her prepare scrumptious food. New and experienced cooks alike will find this fun-filled class highly informative, confidence building, and above all, entertaining! Recipes will be provided prior to class meetings.

Sheridan Nice has owned two restaurants in Johnson City with her partner and husband, Steve Nice. She is a graduate of La Varenne, Ecole de Cuisine, Paris, and received a baking and pastry scholarship from the International Association of Culinary Professionals to attend the Culinary Institute of America, Napa Valley.

The cost of the course is $100.00 for the series, or $55.00 for an individual class. ETSU employees may use their employee audit opportunity to pay for the course. The course will be held virtually via Zoom.

To learn more or sign up, visit etsu.edu/professionaldevelopment and click “registration” or call the ETSU Office of Professional Development at 800-222-3878.