Phelps Noted as Inaugural Fellow of Appalachian Regional Commission Leadership Institute

On November 19, 2020 Alicia Phelps/Executive Director of Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association was one of 40 fellows who graduated as the inaugural class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a leadership and economic development program sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission. Members of the Class of 2020, along with their friends and family, attended the virtual ceremony. ARC’s Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas, as well as Appalachian governors from Alabama, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee, provided congratulatory remarksfor the fellows.

In the year leading up to graduation, Phelps participated in three in-person sessions and eight months of virtual programming, all of which included skill-building seminars with regional experts, peer-to-peer learning, and case study analysis. All aspects of the curriculum were designed to equip fellows with the knowledge and network needed to create positive change in their communities. Phelps was one of four fellows representing Tennessee in the inaugural class.

“This experience has opened an opportunity for individuals from a variety of sectors across the Appalachian region to join together, learn from each other’s successes and hardships, as well as plan for the future of Appalachia in a manner that is sustainable and innovative towards enhancing quality of life.” Phelps said. “I am honored to have been chosen to represent the tourism industry and Tennessee as part of this program. The connections that I have made will be lifelong, and I am eager to bring fresh ideas and energy for growth to Northeast Tennessee.”

As a graduate of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, Phelps is now part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Alumni Network. With each graduating class, the network will continue to grow, connect leaders, and facilitate continued learning and idea exchange across the 13 Appalachian states.

About the Appalachian Leadership Institute

The Appalachian Leadership Institute is a comprehensive leadership and economic development training opportunity for people who live and/or work in Appalachia and are passionate about helping their communities thrive. Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows participate in an extensive training curriculum developed by the Appalachian Regional Commission in partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact.

About the Appalachian Regional Commission

The Appalachian Regional Commission (www.arc.gov) is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.