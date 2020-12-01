Quitters Never Win

If you asked me what my biggest regrets were, I would like to say I have none, but that would be a lie. Although I try to live my life to its fullest potential, I am human and daily I fall short on things I wish I’d accomplished with the time there never seems to be enough of. At the very top of a list that includes “achieving a rocking bikini bod” and “more travel” lives 2 simple words- “piano lessons.” A childhood pastime that might seem silly to most is actually a frustration that haunts me daily as a grownup, and the reasoning is a bit more complex than what meets the eye.

From 1st-8th grades I was enrolled in piano lessons with Mrs.Andrews, my 1st grade teacher. For 7 years I attended 2-3 sessions per week and had frequent recitals where I was forced to perform in front of dozens of my classmates and their families. In short, the older I got, the more I hated it. Once I hit puberty it was all but over; I much preferred gabbing on 3-way calls with my friends and going to the mall than practicing my at-home keyboard. After a while, Mom got tired of wasting her money, Mrs.Andrews got sick of wasting her time and I was allowed to quit entirely. But this set a great precedent for other aspects of my life down the road, and since that time I have always struggled with the urge to quit things when they get too hard. It’s become my biggest Achilles heel.

Running the gamut from sports to jobs to relationships, when times get tough or stressful I always want to give up. While some people have a competitive nature that drives them to dominate these personal speedbumps, my knee-jerk reaction is to assume it’s not for me and quit. After much soul searching I’ve realized this behavior comes from a place of deeply rooted insecurity; I would rather bow out early than look stupid trying. For example, when I was playing booster club basketball in elementary school I towered over the other girls my age and all I had to do was stand under the goal with my hands in the air. It was easy as pie to be a starting player and I enjoyed it. It didn’t matter that I had zero hand/eye/foot coordination, was a slow runner and couldn’t sink a free throw to save my life. But when I got into middle school and all those other factors DID matter, I decided I actually didn’t like basketball anymore and never dressed for tryouts because there’s no way I would have made the team.

These childhood hobbies at the time seemed so meaningless but like most things in life, hindsight is 20/20 and I couldn’t see the value in the lessons they were teaching me. I fully attribute my writing and reading abilities to taking those piano lessons during my formative years. Learning how to read music is the same as learning a 2nd language, and being able to interpret scribbles on a page as a pleasing melody is no small feat. Even at my age now, almost 30 years down the road, I am still able to read and play in the treble clef, but strangely not the bass. There’s hardly a day that goes by that I don’t wish I had a piano in my home where I could sit down and relax with a glass of wine and challenge myself to learning one of the classics. I can only imagine how much my god-given talent would have grown by now if only I’d stuck with it, and I firmly believe it would strengthen my brain as opposed to turning it into mush by staring into social media on my phone which is my new grownup pastime. With regards to basketball or cheerleading or whatever other sport I tried my hand at pre- middle and high school, not everyone is an athlete. It takes a great amount of natural talent and physical blessings to excel at most of those things. But instead of being too embarrassed at failing, I should have been forced to at least become decent at them. I would have learned the value of competition and willpower which are 2 very important qualities you need as an adult.

Since starting this new job which has a major emphasis on sales and driving numbers, I’ve been totally overwhelmed. I can’t count how many times I’ve cried at the end of the day, and a few weeks ago I even found myself looking online for bartending jobs because I just felt like I was flailing and wanted out before I was cut loose. Then something funny happened the last week of November, and I experienced something I’ve never felt before. During our end of the month dash to achieve incentive numbers, I somehow managed to be the only one on our team of 15 to have not only hit but exceeded my goal, and was singled out for praise during a strongly worded message from my boss. Then I increased my overall sales number by 40% from the year prior and a second manager called me just to tell me what a good job I was doing. Suddenly all these processes that had seemed so overwhelming became much clearer and I not only felt more confident about my capability to handle this position, but I also became hungry. I wanted to blow ALL my numbers out of the water and get my hands on as much money as possible. I’ve found myself strategizing sales tactics even after hours, when in every job before I left work behind when the last order went in for the day.

I don’t want to give up on this job prematurely like I have so many other things that became tough. Because I’ve been forced to stick with this through extreme duress out of sheer necessity, I was able to see that I AM capable and deserving of this position. In fact, I’m actually pretty damn good at it. As someone whose love language is words of affirmation, it was important for me to hear from my superiors that I was doing a good job, because in my line of work, most of the time no news is considered good news and you never know. It makes me wonder who I would be if I stopped quitting my workouts when I get sore, or quit dieting every time I fall off the wagon, or had I just kept making myself play the danged piano 30 minutes a day. It always comes back to the piano.

It is now December 1st. I’ve got 20 days until a milestone birthday and 30 days until the start of a new year. I think it’s past time to stop giving up on myself before I’ve had an opportunity to see success. Most of the time we’re the last ones to see our growth and potential, so I hope you all join me in this journey and ask your loved ones for positive feedback. If anything comes out of this year it should be some positive change, and remember, quitters never win.