The current comedy “The Sleepover” is a perfect film for families to enjoy during the holidays with its mixture of heart, humor and action. The film features the story of the Finch family, and how their Mom’s secret former life turns their everyday suburban life upside down. The Finch’s have two kids, Clancy (Sadie Stanley). a teen longing to be accepted by the cool kids at school and her brother Kevin (Maxwell Simkins), a sweet but clunky pre-teen. The two kids face the everyday challenges of life at school, and must deal with bullies and snobs, but have very supportive parents. One night while Kevin and his friend Lewis (Lucas Jaye) are camping out in the family’s backyard, and Clancy is sneaking out to a party with her best friend Mim (Cree Cicchino), a mysterious man and woman break into the Finch’s home and force the kids parents, Margot (Malin Akerman) and Ron (Ken Marino) to come with them or die. While he went into the house, Lewis discovered what happened and proceeded to warn the other kids about what he witnessed. Meanwhile, a United States Marshall has entered the Finch home, and the kids think he is another intruder, and proceed to attack and tie him up. While he is tied up he reveals to the kids Margot has been in the Witness Protection Program because she turned in a crime boss of the crime syndicate she was formerly involved with. The agent also reveals their Mom was discovered via a viral video. After their initial shock of their Mom’s former life, the kids discover clues left by their Mom and head out to find their parents. Their first stop is a storage unit, which they discover to be a spy center so full of weapons, it would make 007 green with envy. In the storage unit they also discover a self-driving spy car which they take to a school friends party in an effort to persuade him to allow the use of his family boat to cross the bay to downtown Boston. Clancy, Mim, Kevin and Lewis board the boat with friend Travis and head across the bay to Boston only to be caught by the Coast Guard. The four kids manage to escape as they continue to track down their kidnapped parents. Eventually the kids make it to a Boston gala where Margot has been forced to participate in a robbery planned by her ex-fiance Leo (Joe Manganiello), who was also part of the crime syndicate. Once they have sneaked into the gala, they are forced to pose as musicians who have been hired to perform. In actuality, Clancy is the only musician in the group, as she is an excellent cellist with aspirations to attend a prestigious music school. When Margot and Leo finally make it to the gala, with bumbling Ron in tow, the action kicks into high gear, and the kids witness the fighting prowess of their Mom. After Margot attempts to save her family and flee Leo and the gala, they end up caught by Leo’s thugs and are taken back to a safe house, but manage to escape and are involved in a car chase through Boston. All ends well for the Finch family, but not before viewers have been treated to plenty of action and laughs. All the actors in the film were fine, and the only actor I recognized was Manganiello, famous for his work in the series “True Blood” and the “Magic Mike” film series. The film is fast paced with a brisk running time of 1 hour and forty minutes. Despite bits of corny humor, and actor Ken Marino trying a bit too hard for laughs, I had a really fun time with the Finch family. Make “The Sleepover” part of your holiday viewing for a great escape from these challenging times. Now playing on Netflix. (Rated PG)

🌟🌟🌟

