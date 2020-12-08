A Seasonal Trio

Warner Archive brings a trilogy of seasonal favorites to blu-ray for the first time this month. One film is one of the all-time, well-established greats, “The Shop Around The Corner” with Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullivan. The other two films, “Holiday Affair” and “It Happened on 5th Avenue” are films that are largely little known, but have gained devoted audiences in the last several years’ thanks to annual airings on Turner Classic Movies.

1949’s “Holiday Affair” was made as an attempt to soften up the image of Robert Mitchum, who stars alongside Janet Leigh in the film. Mitchum had been arrested for possession of marijuana, and RKO head Howard Hughes thought casting the tough guy in a charming holiday romcom would help keep his name doing well at the box office. Mitchum plays a sales clerk in a department store who loses his job after he reuses to report a comparison shopper from a rival store (Leigh). The unlikely pair strike up a conversation and soon he finds himself playing Santa to her young boy.

Sourced from a new HD master, Warner Archive’s blu-ray of “Holiday Affair” looks great, fans who have grown to love the film’s annual appearance will be more than pleased with this release. In addition to the theatrical trailer, a radio adaptation of the film from December 1950 is included as well. It’s a solid release of a cute movie.

From 1947, Director Roy Del Ruth’s “It Happened On 5th Avenue” was released by Allied Artists, the first film to bear that name. Allied was a new imprint by low budget powerhouse Monogram. The plan was to use Allied as a way to dip their toes into the waters of higher budgeted “A” films and try to pivot away from their long standing B movie nature. The movie is one I had never heard of until the late Robert Osborne showed it one December as part of an evening of movies he picked.

The film is, simply put, a charming and delightful little movie. It’s about Mr. McKeiver, a homeless man who takes up residence each winter in the 5th avenue estate of the world’s second-richest man, Michael J. O’Connor—who is down in Virginia at his Winter home. Mr. McKeiver doesn’t know Mr. O’Connor. He sneaks in through a loose board, makes himself at home, but also makes his presence scarcely known.

This year Mr. McKeiver takes on a guest, a young vet of World War II who is out of housing due to a development of O’Connor’s and the then very real housing crunch. He takes up Winter residence in the house as well. Then comes along another resident, O’Connor’s daughter, then O’Connor himself shows up—just they both pretend to be down on their luck as well, without showing who they are.

This movie is a true joy and has become a great favorite of mine. Sourced from a new 4K scan of surviving original nitrate elements, the blu-ray is simply stunning. Looks the best I’ve ever seen the film look. Easily blowing past the print that is currently in circulation. A radio adaption of the film is included as a bonus feature, this is one that I think is well worth your time and arrives just in time for Christmas on 22nd from WAC.

Also arriving on the 22nd is a movie that I love very much. A movie that I first saw on a Christmas Eve I’d guess about 15 years ago. A movie that the first time I watched me floored me so I just had to sit there for about half an hour and compose myself. Considering I have only one movie left to mention, then you know I’m talking about Ernst Lubitsch’s 1940 gem “The Shop Around The Corner.” Which has been remade twice, most recently as the Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan film “You’ve Got Mail.”

If you’re familiar with the more recent take on the story, then the film will be familiar to you. Only instead of e-mail, it’s mailboxes. Two co-workers who drive each other up the wall, only having no clue they are the pen-pal to one another that they have fallen in love with, and only refer to in letters as “dear friend.” The legendary “Lubitsch touch” is well on display here. I can’t imagine why anyone would watch this movie and dislike it. It is just perfect from start to finish. A movie that warms my heart each time I see it, and in this awful year, trust me when I tell you that you need “The Shop Around The Corner” in your life.

Warner’s new blu-ray looks stunning, sourced from elements struck from the original negative The sharpness and clarity are so great that you can even pick out when they’re using feathers in the outdoor snow scenes. A must own in my book, and one I’d be shocked to find you disappointed with.

All three films are great for this time of the year, and I hope you’ll check them out from Warner Archive’s website. It’s hard to beat a romantic movie with Jimmy Stewart at this time of year, and if you’re a little worn out “It’s a Wonderful Life” I hope you’ll check out “The Shop Around The Corner.” See you next week.