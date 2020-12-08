Boomtown Improv Live December 12, 2020

Come see Johnson City’s premier improv comedy group! Shows are fast paced and fun featuring short form improv games in the style of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’. Every show is unique and exciting as the players have no script and adapt to the audience and fellow players.

Show Info

Date: Saturday,

December 12th 2020

Location: Wallace Theatre 215 E Main St

Johnson City

Doors at 7pm with a prompt 8pm start time

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door and can be purchased here: wallacetheatre.com/tickets?show=10

The Wallace Theatre is the old Blue Moon Theatre at 215 E Main Street. It has been renovated and enhanced. It will ultimately feature live improv & theatrical performances long with second run films. We are currently in a soft opening phase with a grand opening to be announced.

About Boomtown

Improv Comedy:

Johnson City’s premier improv theatre group is hitting a stage near you. Shows are fast paced and fun featuring all of your favorite short form improv games in the style of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’. Watch improv games unfold such as Blindline & Party Quirks as our skilled improvers mesmerize the audiences with their quick wit and interesting characters! Every show is unique and fun as the players have no script and adapt to the audience and fellow players.