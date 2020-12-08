It’s that time of year when holiday movies are popular fare and are part of our seasonal traditions such as cooking the turkey or decorating the Christmas tree. Several new top notch Christmas films have been released this year, including the new musical fantasy “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”, written and directed by David E. Talbert (“First Sunday”). The film features the character Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker), a toymaker and inventor who owns a store called Jangles and Things, in what appears to be an unnamed town in Victorian England. Jeronicus has been working on his latest invention which he believes will be so groundbreaking it will forever change the life of his family. The invention is a matador doll calle Don Juan Diego that is sentient (alive and able to feel and perceive). With the success of his creation, Jeronicus leaves the store with his family to celebrate, leaving the Don Juan doll with his apprentice Gustafson (Miles Barrow). This action does not end well, as the frustrated Gustafson, an inventor himself who is often ignored by Jeronicus, takes the Don Juan doll and the shop’s book of inventions and leaves to start his own toy making empire. The shocking betrayal shakes Jeronicus to the core, and causes his shop to experience financial hardship. As if the aforementioned wasn’t bad enough, the family experiences an unexpected tragedy which leads Jeronicus to grow apart from his daughter Jessica (Diaana Babnicova), and leads to her departure. After Jessica leaves, the film flashes forward in time and reveals the previously wonderful shop has become a failing pawnbroker store, with Jeronicus having lost his creative spark. He is also in danger of losing his shop by Christmas if he is unable to meet his debt. Do we foresee a Christmas miracle on the horizon? At this point in the film a visitor shows up on the shop’s doorstep in the form of Journey (Madalen Mills), the granddaughter he has never met. Journey was sent by her mom Jessica to stay with Jeronicus until Christmas in an attempt to help her grandfather get his spark for inventing revived. It just so happens Journey has her grandfather’s talent for inventing, and the two eventually team up to successfully make his next toy called Buddy 3000, which was actually designed and conceived by Journey’s mom. Meanwhile, former apprentice Gustafson, who has a huge toy empire and factory, has a recently failed toy, and is convinced by Don Juan to steal another of Jeronicus’s inventions. Gustafson’s ploy works, and when Buddy 3000 goes missing, Journey and her new friend Edison (Kieron L. Dyer) travel to the toy factory to retrieve the stolen toy. The duo run into trouble at the factory but manage to escape danger thanks to help from Buddy, Jeronicus and a lady who has a crush on our favorite toy inventor. After all the aforementioned excitement, Journey’s mom Jessica returns to pick up her daughter and confront her dad on his neglect of her. The father and daughter make up and vow to always be a part of each other’s lives. All ends well with the bad guy Gustafson brought to justice and the Jangle family healed. The film is filled with wonderfully joyous musical numbers, with the actors all marvelous in their respective roles, and I bet the soundtrack will be popular with fans of musicals. This film is a warm tale of forgiveness and healing that will certainly leave a warm feeling in your heart. “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” will no doubt be added to your long list of holiday movies to enjoy during this most festive of seasons. Now playing on Netflix and in select theaters. (Rated PG)

Share this: