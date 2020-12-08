ROCKY MOUNT CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS WITH CHRISTMAS TOURS

The Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats, Tennessee is celebrating Christmas with its traditional Christmas tours. Come tour the home that hosted Tennessee’s first frontiersmen and women and learn about the Christmas traditions of 1791.

The Cobb home at Rocky Mount has witnessed hundreds of years of Christmas celebrations dating from the colonial era to today. Every year to celebrate Christmas, the historic homestead is decorated with traditional 1700’s holiday décor and tours are offered to the public. During the tour you’ll travel back to Christmas Eve of 1791 when the Cobb family home is celebrating with decorations made of fresh greenery, lit by candles, and full of cheer. You will meet and rejoice with the Cobb family, the governor, and many of their friends and neighbors as you tour the historic homestead.

Our candlelight Christmas tours are always popular by all who visit at this time of year. Experience the warm hospitality of the Cobb family and their honored guests, Governor Blount and his wife as the evening sets in and the old rooms are filled with the flickering glow of candlelight. Our evening tours will conclude with an outdoor reception including a bonfire, warm cocoa, and baked goods.

This year we are expanding our tour offerings and including a new daytime tour called, “A Colonial Christmas”. This tour will feature a tour guide who will take you through the historic homestead during the day explaining the history of Christmas traditions that took place in East Tennessee.

Our Christmas tours will begin the first week of December with limited ticket availability this year. To attend, tickets must be purchased in advance on our website or over the phone. Our Candlelight Christmas tours will be held December 11th and 12th. The daytime tours will be available during the weekdays of December. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for children and seniors. Rocky Mount offers discounted rates for groups of ten or more and for Rocky Mount Historical Association members.

In light of the global Coronavirus pandemic, Rocky Mount has enacted the following safety protocols. Due to limited group sizes, we are requiring tickets be purchased in advance online or by phone. Social distancing will be practiced, and face coverings will be required for entry, in accordance with the Sullivan County mask mandate.

Rocky Mount is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Rocky Mount Historical Association operates the site under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information, please call 423-538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com. Find us on Facebook at www.faceboook.com/rockymountmuseum and @RockyMount TN on Twitter and Instagram.

The Rocky Mount State Historic Site is located at 200 Hyder Hill Road in Piney Flats, Tennessee- just off Highway 11-E, midway between Johnson City and Piney Flats.