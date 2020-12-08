The Peppermint Bear Scavenger Hunt is an exciting holiday activity for the whole family to enjoy. Peppermint Bear will take you on a fun-filled bear hunt through downtown Hendersonville looking for her cubs. The scavenger hunt goes on from November 27 through December 23, 2020.

Peppermint needed help with decorating the bear den, so she sent her cubs to find some Christmas decorations. She has looked high and low for her cubs and has not been able to locate them. Peppermint needs your help! Join the search party in tracking down Peppermint’s cubs, so they are home by Christmas.

Take time to explore each location because the bear maybe hiding. Look for one of the two boys or the girl cub pictured on the front of the brochure, so you able to recognize them. As you search for the cubs, visit at least 12 of the 27 downtown participating businesses to be eligible for prizes. A staff person in each business will punch your brochure when you spot the bear cub in their location. Complete the entry form in the brochure and drop it in Peppermint’s mailbox, located in front of the Visitor Center, by December 23rd.

For more information about the Scavenger Hunt or to pick your copy of the “Home for the Holidays” calendar of event brochure, stop by the Visitor Center at 201 South Main Street or go online to VisitHendersonvilleNC.org/home-for-the-holidays or call 828-693-9708.