Dolly Parton has done it to us again. With the many challenges of 2020, she is determined to put us in the Christmas spirit. First with the release of her new Christmas album ” A Holly Dolly Christmas”, and now with the new Christmas movie “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.” Congratulations Dolly you did it! Thanks to you, I have cast my Grinch aside and will enjoy all the many blessings of the holiday season. The new film is a musical directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen (“Fame”), and is the tale of a wealthy woman, Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski) who is in the process of betraying her hometown by selling all the land and businesses in the town for a huge mega Mall development. Regina left her hometown years ago and became a huge success and only returned after the death of her father. Regina promptly, and almost cheerfully, romps around the downtown handing out eviction notices. During the visit to her hometown, she keeps running into a beggar lady (Dolly) who turns out to be an angel named Angel who is about to give her a valuable lesson. During her visit, Regina deals with her feelings for her former high school boyfriend Carl (Treat Williams) and her best friend Margeline (Jenifer Lewis). She also runs afoul of local pastor Christian Hathaway (Josh Segarra), who is determined to rally the townsfolk in an effort to keep the town from being bulldozed. As it turns out, not only will Angel play a large role in changing Regina’s heart of stone, but so will Christian, who will be part of a shocking revelation Regina discovers. In addition to the aid of those aforementioned, Regian’s assistant Felicity (Jeanine Mason) is also attempting to change the heart of Regina, in the hope of gaining her own angel wings. Felicity is ready to give up on her heavy handed boss, until Angel intervenes and refuses to allow her to quit. Angel has had many surprise visits with Regina, causing Regina to feel she is hallucinating. As all of the aforementioned are chipping away at Regina’s cold heart, a tragic occurrence with a local girl Regina just met, really turns her heart around. The movie concludes with a heartwarming moment in Christian’s church, and the town is once again able to celebrate Christmas after the threat of destruction. The film is filled with wonderful songs, all written by Dolly, and the tunes that really melted my heart were “A Father’s Prayer”, “Try”, and “Angel’s Know”. The film features rockling dance numbers, which is no surprise as director Allen is an award winning choreographer. There were moments in the film when I felt I was watching a musical production at Dollywood, which is good, if you have ever been to a Christmas show at Dolly’s park. Star Baranski is marvelous in her role, and despite the star power and force of Dolly, more than holds her own. Speaking of Dolly, she has portrayed an angel in a past film, so she picks up where she left off and absolutely glows in the role. I loved the humor in the film, as there are wise cracks throughout, providing a good balance to all the sentiment. Yes, this movie is so sweet your teeth may get cavities, but who cares? This film is everything a Christmas movie should be, especially in 2020. Dolly has brought her fans, and the public in general a wonderful Christmas treat for our stockings filled with love, laughter and songs. “Dolly Parton’s Christmas in the Square” is just what we need to brighten our Christmas season. (Rated PG)

