ETSU Professional Development to host Renaissance Child Winter Enrichment

Children in grades K-6 are invited to attend the Renaissance Child Winter Enrichment program at East Tennessee State University from Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 21-23.

This three-day STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) experience, hosted by the ETSU Office of Professional Development, includes a field trip to the ETSU Planetarium with an emphasis on the winter sky and space.

Counselors have planned a variety of holiday arts and crafts, games and winter fun enrichment activities for campers, with outdoor play included as weather allows.

Campers may be dropped off at Sam Wilson Hall at 8 a.m. and picked up at 5 p.m. each day. They should bring a bag lunch, snack and drink each day, and wear warm clothes. All COVID-19 health and safety procedures and requirements will be implemented, and campers and staff must wear masks at all times.

Registration is $135 per camper. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3oDToHe or call the ETSU Office of Professional Development at 423-439-8084. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.