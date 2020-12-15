Teaching at Washington College Academy

Washington College Academy’s instructors include both studio artists and professional educators. We are looking for artists doing interesting work who are also excellent teachers with these qualities: a willingness to be generous with information, strong technical skills, good interpersonal skills, an ability to teach conceptual information. We encourage innovative classes, classes that advance contemporary expressions in various media as well as classes that incorporate or emphasize historic information and processes.

WCA is currently working on the 2021 Calendar. WCA’s calendar starts in March with classes going through November. Right now, the calendar dates are open. Please consider us when you are planning your calendar of events for the 2021 year. Exciting things are happening here as WCA moves forward.

We will start publishing and advertising in February. Target date for early submissions is January 10th. This is to ensure that we fill up our calendar and are ready to begin the new School year!

It’s helpful if instructors have some familiarity with the school. And please remember that most of our classes are open to students at all skill levels (including beginners) and we attract students of all ages, with a minimum age of 18. However, we do have some junior classes scheduled throughout the year. The spread of ages and skills is challenging but can make for exciting classes if the instructor is prepared to work with it.

Throughout the year we periodically review teaching applications for future programming. Applications are kept on file for five years.

Once we receive your proposal, we will contact you if we need more information or have any questions. If a teaching slot that is a good match for you and your proposal becomes available, we will contact you. We schedule classes about a year and a half ahead of time. Please visit the past workshops section of our website or look at several of our catalogs to get a sense of the range of workshops taught each year.

Thank you for your interest in teaching at Washington College Academy. We are always interested in learning about artists who can bring new perspectives to our programs.

Teaching forms can be found online at www.wca1780.com/teaching-at-wca. Do not forget to give us dates.

If you would like to make an appointment with Jennifer to set up your dates and times please call the office at 423-257-5151.