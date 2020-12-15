Veteran of the Week: Bob Ledford

Bob Ledford was born in Johnson City, Tn. At the young age of 4 years old his father passed away leaving his mother to raise him alone. When Bob graduated high school in 2004 at the age of 17 his mother gave her consent for him to join the United States Army and he left Tennessee and his mother behind to defend his beloved country. He felt like this was the best way to leave his small town and learn about to be a responsible man.

Bob did his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and trained to be a combat engineer. After basic he was stationed in Giessen, Germany with the 1st Armored Division, 1st Brigade Combat Team 16th Engineer Battalion. From there his group of brave soldiers were deployed to Iraq in 2006 where they performed the very dangerous job of clearing the routes and buildings for troops of explosives in Ramadi and also in the Battle of Fallujah for over a year. His battalion also followed up on intel about weapon stashes and persons of interest. Bob was lucky enough to make it home from this war and received only minor physical injuries but suffers from PTSD. Sadly, he mourns the loss of 19 of his fellow brave soldiers who lost their lives during this deadly war.

After being honorably discharged from the Army Bob spent some time traveling and working in Texas and Georgia where he learned to work on cars before making his way home to Tennessee and becoming an automobile technician. He is currently employed at Chantz Scott Dodge Jeep Ram in Greeneville. He has two children Marvin and Taelyn that he loves to spend time with and he also enjoys hobbies such as collecting old video games and vinyl records. Bob also enjoys spending time with his emotional support dog Zelda and says they rescued each other a few years ago.

Thank you, Bob Ledford, for your great service to this beautiful United States of America and we will keep in our hearts the thoughts of your fellow soldiers who bravely gave up their lives for our freedom.