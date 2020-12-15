‘Zoom with Santa’ connects children to Christmas magic

“What is Christmas going to look like? What are the holidays going to look like?” Sabrina East, owner of Jump Into Mystery, LLC, heard many parents ask. In the midst of a pandemic, her Zoom with Santa is one way she hopes to keep the holiday spirit bright for many children.

Because of social distancing and virus concerns, many people are not comfortable taking their children to see Santa in person as they would under normal circumstances. “I was hearing these fears from parents…they couldn’t take their child to the mall and feel safe letting them sit on Santa’s lap,” East says.

For 20 years, East was in social work a few weeks before the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. She moved to focus full-time on her company Jump Into Mystery, LLC, a business she has been steadily working to build on the side. Her background with children inspired her, and she took it upon herself to create this Zoom with Santa and Mrs. Claus event.

This live event enables children and their families to safely meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus via Zoom, complete with the one-on-one connection, albeit without the coziness, of sitting on Santa’s lap at the mall to the pandemic-ridden holiday season with a personalized spin.

On Dec. 12, Dec. 19, and Dec. 20, East is offering time slots for children to use Zoom to speak with Santa and Mrs. Claus for about 10 minutes. The time slots are between 1-5 p.m. for both dates. For families with multiple children, consecutive time slots, at $20 each, can be purchased for longer family meetings with Santa. The parents will be able to share information with East to personalize the experience for each individual child.

East says that family members who do not live near the children or are unable to be with them in person for any reason can even join in for the child’s stream and join in on the holiday fun to see their reactions in real-time. All details, including the personalized requests for the children, will be discussed via email with East personally before the scheduled time.

“This would be fun because meeting Santa is what makes a child’s Christmas,” says Lisa Hooven, an executive aid for East Tennessee State University, a mother and aunt from Kingsport, TN. “It makes them feel like he’s really listening to them and cares about their interests.”

Hooven has three young nieces who all feel confused by the new restrictions meant to keep them safe during this difficult time.

“Small children don’t fully understand the virus and how dangerous it can be. This is a good way to keep them safe, but still keep the magic and Christmas traditions alive,” Hooven says. “They may even enjoy it more than going to the mall because it’s one-on-one and will be more personal. My children would’ve loved it when they were little, and I think it would be perfect for my nieces now.”

East also hopes to continue this event into the 2021 holiday season, even if the pandemic is behind us by then.

“Some of the children signed up this year are immunocompromised. For many of these children, it’s impossible to expect them to be able to go to see Santa in person each year,” East says. “They can miss out on an important part of Christmas magic. I hope that having this as an option for people in these situations will keep that magic alive for them.”

East also says that this option is a good alternative for children, who may also struggle with understanding why they cannot visit Santa this year. “It keeps them from feeling upset and frustrated by things out of their control, but also gives them the opportunity to enjoy their time with Santa safely.”

The Zoom with Santa event still has open time slots available. To purchase tickets, visit www.jumpintomystery.com, select the day and time, or browse the other available events Jump Into Mystery, LLC has available.

