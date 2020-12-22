ETSU holds Virtual Commencement Ceremony for Class of 2020

East Tennessee State University conferred more than 1,400 degrees today during its Virtual Commencement Ceremony at 10 a.m.

The ceremony featured special congratulatory remarks from U.S. Congressman Dr. Phil Roe and U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander, as well as ETSU alumnus and Emmy Award-winning actor Timothy Busfield, who plays Henry Roswell on ABC’s “For Life.” During his time at ETSU, Busfield was involved with the theatre program and worked closely with faculty members Daryl Frank and Bud Frank. He has appeared as a regular or recurring character in 18 series, including “thirtysomething,” “The West Wing” and “Entourage.”

Special music was provided by the ETSU Wind Ensemble and ETSU Chorale featuring student vocalists Megan Quillen and Rachel Gardner. Members of ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies program performed the Alma Mater.

A link to view each college ceremony is available at www.etsu.edu/classof2020.

FALL 2020 PROJECTED GRADUATION STATISTICS

EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY

Number of degrees awarded: 1,422

Bachelor’s Degrees 1075

Master’s Degrees 267

Doctoral Degrees 80

Number of graduate certificates awarded: 43

Number of baccalaureate degrees awarded with honors: 359

cum laude (3.5-3.64) 131

magna cum laude (3.65-3.84) 148

summa cum laude (3.85-4.0) 80