Girl Scouts in Johnson City Give Back This Holiday Season

Several troops in Service Unit 608 put together and delivered Thanksgiving bags, which helped over 26 families with their Thanksgiving meal!

The following schools benefitted from these Thanksgiving Bags: Sulphur Springs Elementary, Jonesborough Elementary, North Side Elementary, South Side Elementary, Cherokee Elementary, SHHS Topper Academy, and St. Mary’s School, as well as Trinity Assembly of God.

Girl Scouts in Troops 200, 540 and 1090 came together at Creekside Vinyl to paint rocks that were donated by Greeneworx Landscape Supply for Veterans Day. The beautiful rocks were painted with words of appreciation, encouragement, and thanks. They were left in the Community Rock Garden, located at the post office, or given to veterans as gifts.

Girl Scouts in Troops 235, 464, 540, and 1090 gathered to bring items to donate for Christmas boxes for Appalachian Helping Hands. They donated hygiene items, toys, coloring books, and more. The event, called “S’mores and Service,” filled over 40 boxes!

About the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has nearly 15 thousand girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girls are welcome to join throughout the year. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800.474.1912.