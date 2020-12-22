Johnson City reminds visitors to Christmas in the Park to follow safety precautions

The City of Johnson City and the Blue Plum Organization are asking visitors to Christmas in the Park to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines including wearing face coverings, observing physical distancing, following directional signage and limiting group sizes.

Local businesses and organizations decorated 65 trees which are illuminated at night. The Christmas in the Park celebration will take place at Founders Park through Jan. 1, 2021. This event replaces the annual Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree lighting which were canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There is no admission charge for the event.

“Christmas in the Park has proven to be the pick-me-up our community needs during this difficult time,” said Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock. “So many events have had to be canceled or postponed during the pandemic. We are thrilled to have found a way to still be able to celebrate this holiday season with Christmas in the Park but we need people to do so safely to ensure we can successfully carry out the event through the end of the year.”

The Blue Plum Organization and the City of Johnson City remind visitors to Christmas in the Park that masks are required on City property. Groups should be limited to members of the same household and should remain 6 feet from others as they walk along the path in a counter-clockwise direction through the park.