New Exhibitions Opening at The Emporium on January 8

The Arts & Culture Alliance is pleased to present three new exhibitions at The Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville from January 8-29, 2021. A free reception with the artists will take place on Friday, January8, from 5:00-8:00 PM. Please note, this date is one week later than the actual first Friday of January when receptions typically occur. All visitors to the Emporium are asked to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing guidelines. Most of the works will be for sale and may be purchased through the close of the exhibition by visiting in person or the online shop at www.knoxalliance.store.

Share this: