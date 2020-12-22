If you are needing some cheer of the holidays, I suggest taking in a viewing of “The Christmas Chronicles 2”, a sequel to the 2018 original. Kurt Russell reprises his role as Santa Claus, and actress Goldie Hawn joins him in the role of Mrs. Claus. This film did have a very limited release in theaters before finding a home on Netflix. I long for the days when we all feel safe returning to theaters, as there is, in my opinion, nothing like seeing film on a massive screen with fellow movie fans and smelling the pleasant scent of popcorn.Until those days return we do have the access to many major films in the streaming format. “CC2” as I will name it, again follows Kate Pierce (Darby Camp), now a teen, dealing with the relationship between her widowed mom Claire (Kimberly Williams-Paisely) and her new beau Bob (Tyrese Gibson), Kate is not exactly happy with her moms new situation or the fact the family, along with brother Teddy (Judah Lewis) and Bob’s young son Jack (Jazhir Bruno) are vacationing in the Bahamas instead of back home where her she is missing parties with her friends and the snow. Well Kate will soon be in the middle of snow after she and Jack are kidnapped by disgruntled elf Belsnickle (Julian Dennison) who via a curse has taken human form. Belsnickle, one of Santa’s favorite elves, is so distraught by his human form, he left the North Pole to live in the South Pole, and has begun an effort to stop Santa and cancel Christmas forever. While Kate and Jack find themselves in the South Pole, it’s only a matter of time before they are rescued by Santa Claus after they are nearly frozen to death. Santa takes the duo home to his village in the North Pole and Mrs. Claus begins efforts to revive the endangered duo. When the two awaken and discover they are in Santa’s village, Kate has, of course, met Santa before, but Jack is beyond thrilled to meet St. Nicholas in person. The story then moves forward with Belsnickle’s attack on Santa and his village by stealing the Christmas star on the large tree in the village that has a connection to the star of Bethlehem. Belsnickle is also aided in his efforts by a nasty elf and a large vicious cat. The former elf intends to do everything he can to make sure Christmas stops as his form of vengeance because of the curse, and will stop at nothing to make sure Santa is defeated. As the battle between Santa and Belsnickle continues, Kate and Jack become heroes in their own right thanks to their individual brave moments aiding Santa and Mrs. Claus. As this being a jolly Christmas movie, all will end well, and our characters all have happy endings, but not before plenty of actions and a musical number or two, one featuring music legend Darlene Love in a show stopping number set in an airport. One aspect of the film I enjoyed was the large role of Hawn as Mrs. Claus, who only made a brief appearance at the end of the first film. Hawn definitely adds some cheerieness to the proceedings, and proves to be a formattable Mrs. Claus. Meanwhile, Russell continues to appear to be having a blast in the role of Santa, and is perfect as the jolly old elf. The kids in the title role are all wonderful, and the actors portraying Kate and Jack have good screen chemistry. Director Chris Columbus (“Home Alone”) keeps the film moving at a brisk pace and keeps the magic of Christmas front and center. The only slight issue I have with these films are the bizarre CGI elves. I realize they are proper for the subject matter, but at times they seem a bit too fake looking considering today’s technology. However, I set that nitpicking aside and just enjoyed the ride this film takes us on. If you have never seen the original “Christmas Chronicles”, watch the original, and then enjoy the holiday fun and adventure presented in “The Christmas Chronicles 2”. Merry Christmas! Now playing on Netflix. (Rated PG)

