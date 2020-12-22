Town Of Greeneville Accepting Goodbye Wishes For 2020

Messages To Be Included In Virtual Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve

The Town of Greeneville announces its Virtual Ball Drop to celebrate New Year’s Eve in 2020.

The switch to a virtual event follows the cancellation of the seventh annual Midnight On Main celebration, due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Normally held downtown at the intersection of Main and Depot streets, the New Year’s Eve 2020 ball drop will be held in at an undisclosed location to prevent a large crowd from attending.

The Virtual Ball Drop will be live streamed beginning at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, on the Town of Greeneville Facebook page, according to organizer Amy Rose, the Town’s Public Relations Manager.

“This year is just different, but we still wanted to provide a celebration while trying to keep everyone safe,” Rose said.

The ball drop ceremony will include Mayor W.T. Daniels placing everyone’s New Year’s Resolutions for 2021 and goodbye wishes for 2020 inside the ball before it is lowered to the ground, or “dropped,” during the official countdown to midnight, Rose said.

To submit your resolutions and goodbye messages, visit www.greenevilletn.gov and click “New Year’s Wishes.” Messages can include your name for be made anonymously.

“The beauty in having a Virtual Ball Drop is that it will be streamed worldwide, and we can accept messages from anywhere, not just at the event,” Rose said. “In fact, we might continue accepting online messages for our ball drop ceremony for years to come.”

Greeneville’s ball drop features a lighted ball made years ago by the Maintenance Crew of the town’s Parks & Recreation Department and is powered by a crew from the Greeneville Light & Power System.

The Virtual Ball Drop will include the reading of some of the best messages that are submitted.

Anyone who would like to include a handwritten message, can submit those in the outdoor drop box at Town Hall, 200 N. College St.

For more information on the ball drop, visit www.greenevilletn.gov, www.facebook.com/TownofGreeneville, or search for the Facebook event “Greeneville’s Virtual Ball Drop.”